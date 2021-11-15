Feedback wanted for design of new mega hospital

Work on the functional program for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital is now underway and public feedback is wanted on the project.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott officially announced Stage 2 funding for the mega hospital last month.

The planning involves establishing a set of design principles to guide the process going forward and those overseeing the project want to hear from the public through this survey.

Design principles are a set of agreed-upon values that will guide the planning team throughout the design process for the new hospital.

These principles are established by the Hospital Executive Committee, with input from hospital staff, professional staff, users, and the community. Throughout the project, they keep the teams focused on a shared set of criteria and provide a guide for decision-making.

"We want to integrate the community’s vision for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital into the project right from the beginning, starting with the Design Principles," said David Musyj, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. “This is the first of many opportunities individuals will have to share their thoughts and provide input throughout the process including opportunities to provide input on specific program and services areas as work progresses."

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and asks participants to share their top priorities for the hospital design and explain why they feel these priorities are important.

Participants wishing to let the planning team know their priorities for the new hospital design have the following options:

Fill out the online survey.

Call and leave your thoughts via voice mail at 519-254-5577 ext. 37922

Send written comments by mail to: Public Affairs Department,Windsor Regional Hospital, Ouellette Campus, 1030 Ouellette Avenue, Windsor, Ontario N9A 1E1.

Participants are asked to share their feedback by Dec. 10, 2021. Once established, the final set of principles will be shared on the hospital’s website and through social media.