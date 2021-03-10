The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is looking for feedback on three proposed locations for a supervised consumption site in downtown Barrie.

The three locations include 11 Sophia Street West, 80 Bradford Street and 192 Bradford Street.

People who live, work, own a business or go to school in Barrie are invited to offer their opinion on the locations on the health unit's website.

Nearly 100 opioid deaths were reported between January and September last year in Simcoe Muskoka. Barrie had 47 of those deaths, which has doubled over the last three years.

To request a paper copy of the survey be mailed to you, call 1-877-721-7520 ext. 7333 and leave a voicemail.

“Opioid use, addiction and overdose continue to be an urgent and complex problem in Barrie, and the application for an SCS remains a high priority for our two organizations,” said Dr. Lisa Simon, associate medical officer of health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The survey is open from March 10 to March 31, 2021.