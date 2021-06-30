Feedback wanted on Essex County roads and infrastructure

The County of Essex is asking residents for feedback about their satisfaction with its roads and other infrastructure.

The public satisfaction survey is part of a review of county infrastructure services aimed at identifying opportunities for improvement.

The survey asks residents which services are most important to them and how well they are delivered. They are also being encouraged to provide ideas and suggestions for improvement.

“The County of Essex is an upper-tier municipality that looks after roads of regional significance,” said a county news release.

The Infrastructure Services Department is responsible for 1,500 km of county roads. This includes the 84 bridges, 127 large drainage culverts and 43 traffic control systems on those roads.

The department takes care of road maintenance, snowplowing, safety, construction and rehabilitation.

It is also responsible for more than 400 km of bike lanes, routes and trails.

The public satisfaction survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. The deadline for submitting it is July 15.