Feedback wanted on important Windsor-Essex issues for 2021 Vital Signs Survey

The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is asking for feedback on several local issues for the 2021 Vital Signs Survey.

Foundation members, community leaders and partners launched the latest survey through Zoom on Wednesday.

The group says the Vital Signs Survey is used as a component of the Vital Signs Report, released every October, highlighting local, provincial, and national data as it pertains to various areas of the community, including housing, food security, health, wellness & activity, the environment, and learning.

“The survey is thorough in order to gather comprehensive data from our community—respondents should expect to spend 10 – 15 minutes completing the survey,” said a news release from the foundation.

Those who finish the survey in full have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win $100.

The Vital Signs Program is a community report that combines national, provincial, and local data with residents’ views on important local issues.