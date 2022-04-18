Feedback wanted on Windsor-Essex food and organic waste survey

Windsor-Essex residents can have their say on a food and organic waste program.

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority in partnership with the City of Windsor and the County of Essex is preparing a food and organic waste diversion program that will be implemented by 2025.

“We want your thoughts to help us get the best program possible for our area,” said a news release from the city.

Residents can help contribute to the planning process by completing this survey.

The survey will be open until May 31, 2022.