Feeder Four parts suppliers employees gave Unifor Local 444 a clear strike mandate if necessary, according to a post on social media.

Unifor Local 444 said the members voted in a strike mandate on Tuesday, if a deal isn’t reached with the parts suppliers. The companies supply parts for Stellantis, formerly FCA, at the Windsor Assembly Plant.”

Workers at Avancez, Dakkota, HBPO and ZF/TRW voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action.

Feeder Four gives Local 444 a clear strike mandate if necessary!



Avancez-99%



Dakkota-99%



HBPO-99%



ZF/TRW-99%



Will Strike If Provoked#uni444bargaining pic.twitter.com/2R29wlpB0z

“Our resolve to see this fight through to the end is necessary,” said Local 444 president David Cassidy on Facebook. “Showing these companies our committed belief in a secure futures sends a clear message that we are *Not To BE PROVOKED!”