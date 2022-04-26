'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years

For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.

On Tuesday, the Ocean Navigator arrived at 6 a.m., followed two hours later by the Norwegian Getaway — marking the beginning of the city’s 2022 cruise-ship season.

Both ships are estimated to bring in up to 4,000 passengers.

“We haven’t seen them in a couple of years, so we were definitely excited to see them back,” said Port of Halifax director of communications Lane Farguson in an interview with CTV News.

When passengers made it to shore Tuesday morning, many embarked on bus and walking tours of the area.

Farguson says tourism operators are excited to have an opportunity to rebuild their businesses, which have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because the lack of cruise for the last couple of years, so just to see their smiling faces and just to feel the energy that these ships bring to the downtown, it’s nice to be a part of,” said Farguson.

The industry pumps more than $170 million into the local economy.

Farguson says work has been done to protect both passengers and Nova Scotians from COVID-19.

“Generally speaking, just about everybody on those ships needs to be fully vaccinated, and they need to take a test 72 hours before they sail.”

He says discussions with Public Health Canada help determine the overall health of the ship prior to it docking in any given city.

Both ships will leave Halifax around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The port authority says there will be 13 days this season when three ships will arrive in Halifax, three days when four ships will arrive, and one day when five vessels will dock.

Halifax will welcome its largest cruise ship to date – the Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas – on June 7.

CRUISE SHIPS RETURN TO THE MARITIMES

While Halifax saw its first cruise ships on Tuesday, it was not the first time a cruise ship sailed into the Maritimes this season.

Last Friday, the Viking Octantis arrived in Charlottetown. It was the first cruise ship to dock in the P.E.I., city since November 2019.

The CEO of Port Charlottetown says his organization is “delighted” to welcome ships back to the island.

“The safe return of cruise ships in Charlottetown, and in Canada, represents the culmination of many months of planning, cooperation, and tenacity on the part of all of our partners and our community,” said Mike Cochrane in a news release last week.

“We are eager to kick off a busy season and welcome the world back to Charlottetown.”

Seventy-four ships will dock in the city between April and November.

A release from the port says the industry supports 294 island jobs and generates $42.2 million for the P.E.I. economy.

Charlottetown’s last cruise-ship season brought in a record-breaking 128,000 visitors to the island in 2019.

During the two-year pause, a $12-million berth expansion was completed at the port. Officials say it will increase capacity, allowing multiple ships to dock simultaneously.

New Brunswick’s cruise-ship season will start with a bang Thursday night, when a fireworks show is set to welcome the Regent Seven Seas Navigator to port in Saint John.

A tugboat water show will see the ship off as it departs around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Seventy ships from 13 different cruise lines will call to the port between now and November.

Natalie Allaby, cruise development manager at Port Saint John, says staff have “worked tirelessly” to ensure the successful and safe return of cruise ships.

“We have had the chance to work with local stakeholders and businesses in a new way, and we can’t wait to watch as the cruise guests get to experience all the wonders of the Bay of Fundy region,” said Allaby in a news release Tuesday.