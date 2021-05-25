Feeling like 36 C Tuesday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada forecasting mainly sunny skies Tuesday with very high UV index. Reaching a High of 31 C. It will feel more like 36 C. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Tuesday night partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h. Low of 22 C.

Showers ending late in the morning Wednesday then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High 27 C. Low of 12 C.

The High drops significantly Thursday. Cloudy with a High of 17 C. Low of 10 C.

Cloudy Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 13 C. Low of 10 C.

Saturday cloudy. High of 16 C. Low of 11 C.

Returning to a mix of sun and cloud of Sunday. High of 23.

A similar forecast Monday. High of 27 C.