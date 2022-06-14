Feeling the heat: Deadline looming for Grand Bend construction crews

Twice a year, in June and in September, John and Mary Van Es travel from their home in Kitchener to go camping in Pinery Provincial Park.

But, they were surprised by what they came upon when they arrived in Grand Bend, Ont.

"Totally, totally,” exclaimed Mary who admitted thinking they would be saving time by cutting through Grand Bend to avoid traffic created by departing campers. Instead, they ran into the long delay created by construction in the community’s main intersection.

"We said, 'That's not a good idea because we have to make a left and all the campers will be coming from the park. So we'll go over Grand Bend.’ Big mistake,” she admitted with a laugh.

The work at Ontario Street and Main Street is designed to improve traffic flow for the future. For now, though, drivers are facing long waits – even on a Tuesday afternoon in mid-June.

John Van Es said he had no issue with the delay, and told CTV News, "That's ok. If it needed to be done, it needed to be done."

Ross Colomba and his family were visiting from Windsor, enjoying the last day of an extended long weekend, and much like Van Es, Colomba had no issues with the construction.

"People want to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and it's a great place to do it, so I think they're going to figure out a way to get down here one way or the other,” he said.

Retailers admit there has been slight impact on the number of people shopping, but Anne Seegmiller, manager of Kazwear Swimwear, said they’ve been able to weather the set-back.

"It has affected the businesses somewhat but everyone is staying very positive,” she said.

Seegmiller said when construction got underway at the beginning of the summer, the goal was to have the intersection re-opened by the end of this week and to have things fully up and running again for Canada Day long weekend.

She feels the construction period may be extended slightly but is confident Canada Day won't be affected.

"The people that are working up there are working so hard and they're trying to get this done because they want it done as bad as we do,” Seegmiller said.

There will be a phase-two for this project, but construction won't begin until after Labour Day.