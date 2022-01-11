Feels like -21C with the wind chill in Windsor-Essex: Environment Canada
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor-Essex residents can expect one more day of dangerous wind chill temperatures before a slight warmup mid-week.
Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday with wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High -3C. Wind chill -21C in the morning and -12C in the afternoon.
As for Tuesday night, it will be clear with increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near 1C.
- Thursday will be cloudy. High 1C.
- Cloudy on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1C.
- Saturday is expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.
The average high temperature this time of year is -0.9C and the average low is -8C.
-
Medicine Hat senior arrested after shots fired at police during standoffA 67-year-old man is in police custody following an armed standoff with Medicine Hat police on the weekend.
-
-
Rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations may further reduce care, doctor warnsAs COVID-19 cases threaten to overwhelm hospitals in several parts of Canada, one doctor is warning that hospitalizations are reaching record highs in some provinces, which could further reduce general hospital care for the foreseeable future.
-
SIU investigating sudden death in WaterlooThe province's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a sudden death in Waterloo early Tuesday morning.
-
Alberta's new camping reservation system opens today. Here's what you need to knowStarting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Albertans can book regular camping sites for the next three months.
-
B.C.'s South Coast bracing for atmospheric river with up to 100 mm of rain possibleEnvironment Canada has issued another weather warning for the South Coast of British Columbia.
-
Manitoba seeking public feedback to inform 2022 budgetThe Manitoba government is seeking public feedback to inform its 2022 budget
-
Power outages in Onaping and Bear Island areasOn a morning where the region is under an extreme cold warning with temperatures dropping to – 40 C with the wind chill, hundreds of people are without power.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Highs above 0 C with a precipitation riskDaytime highs will be above 0 C for the next few days in Edmonton.