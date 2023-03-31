'Feels so surreal': Winnipegger wins $1M lottery jackpot

One Winnipeg woman is the city’s newest millionaire after a big lottery win.

Barbara Archer won $1 million in the March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw, perfectly matching the winning Gold Ball draw number.

Archer bought her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven on Corydon Avenue on March 17. However, she didn’t know about her big win until the day after the draw when her husband was checking the tickets.

Once he discovered the win, he sent her a message to share the good news.

"I was in total disbelief!" she said.

As for what Archer is going to do with the jackpot, she already has some ideas.

"I'm going to use it to pay off debt and invest," she said. "It feels so surreal."