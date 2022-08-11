Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September
Saskatchewan families with children under six years old will be paying less for regulated childcare starting in September.
With a fee reduction taking effect on Sept. 1, the Government of Saskatchewan said a family with an infant in full-time regulated childcare can expect to pay up to $550 less per month than they paid in January 2022. The province said that represents an average 70 per cent reduction.
The province noted childcare homes and centres set their own fees, so costs may vary by family.
The fee reduction is part of an agreement between the federal and provincial governments that pledged to bring childcare costs down to an average of $10 per day by 2025-26.
The federal government said it would invest nearly $1.1 billion as part of the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.
The province said there are approximately 16,000 regulated childcare spaces for children under the age of six in Saskatchewan.
-
Capsized boat recovered, fisherman still missing from Fraser River: RCMPA fisherman is missing after his boat capsized in the Fraser River over the weekend, B.C. Mounties say.
-
Pair arrested after spree of car contents theftsTwo men were arrested after a lengthy chase through swamps and residential neighbourhoods Wednesday.
-
Beavers to be culled from Site C wetland before BC Hydro crews ramp up workWork is expected to ramp up this fall on logging the Watson Slough to make way for the Site C dam reservoir, but BC Hydro says it will first need to breach beaver dams and cull the animals from the wetland before crews can begin.
-
OCS capping pot shop orders and changing delivery window after partner's cyberattackOntario's cannabis wholesaler is temporarily capping the number of products retailers can order and expanding its delivery window as it works through a backlog caused by a cyberattack on its logistics partner.
-
Firefighters tackle brush fire at Royal Roads UniversityFirefighters put out early-morning brush fire at Royal Roads University in Colwood, B.C., on Thursday.
-
RCAF jet to fly over Thursday’s Bomber gameA Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) jet is set to fly over IG Field on Thursday.
-
Victoria Mustard Seed celebrates 5 years of food redistribution programThe Victoria Mustard Seed is marking a milestone in its "food rescue program," which collects unsold food from grocery stores and redistributes it to local non-profits.
-
No testing required for Ukrainian drivers getting licensed on P.E.I.The Prince Edward Island government is streamlining the process for Ukrainian refugees to get Island driver's licences.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantPolice in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. William Hayward is accused of breaching the conditions of his statutory release.