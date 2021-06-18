Fellow boaters help rescue three people from Lake Erie near Kingsville

Three people were rescued from Lake Erie this afternoon, after their speed boat sank near Kingsville.

Kingsville Fire Chief, John Quennel says a distress call was sent out around 1 p.m.

Nearby boaters pulled the three people from rough waters before emergency crews arrived.

The boat is said to have capsized in waves as high as six feet.

Quennell said a senior man and woman and a middle aged man were brought to Cedar Beach and walked to the ambulance for medical attention.