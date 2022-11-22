Fellow inmates testify at inquest into death of Murray Davis

Those who were in custody with Murray Davis, 24, testified about the challenges they faced on the morning he died from a drug overdose on Aug. 17, 2017 at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

“I wake up to his cellmate yelling and screaming,” said Matthew Morgan, who remains in custody and appeared at the inquest via Zoom. “I just remember yelling.”

Morgan said at times he has helped an inmate deal with an overdose, because they did not want to inform the guards of the illegal activity.

Another former inmate, Terry Bowden, testified that Davis was in a good mood in the days surrounding his death because he was going to be released.

“It was shocking, he was happy to be released and the next morning I wake up and he’s dead,” said Bowden. “It was upsetting because he had his whole life ahead of him.”

Bowden said it is very difficult to prevent drugs like fentanyl from getting into the EMDC. He added that there are a number of different ways, including the staff.

In all, the inquest looking into Davis’ death will hear from 13 witnesses.

The inquest is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.