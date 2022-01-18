Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Tesla Autopilot
California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019.
