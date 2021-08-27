Female arrested in St. John's in suspected homicide case

Police in St. John's, N.L., say they have arrested a female in connection with a suspected homicide.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers were dispatched Thursday evening to investigate reports of an assault in progress in the street near Carter's Hill in the downtown area.

Police say that when the officers arrived at around 6:35 p.m. they found a male with serious injuries lying on the ground.

They say that despite the efforts of paramedics he died at the scene a short time later.

Investigators say a female was arrested nearby in connection with the death, which they confirm is being treated as a homicide.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death, possible charges, or the name of the deceased. However, police say the male and female are believed to be known to each other.

They're asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.