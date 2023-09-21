iHeartRadio

Female critically injured in Pickering crash to be airlifted to hospital: police


Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)

A crash in Pickering has left a female with life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police say.

The collision occurred near Taunton and Whites roads in Pickering on Thursday morning.

Police say one female suffered critical injuries and Ornge air ambulance is on route to the scene.

The area has been shut down and motorists are being advised to find an alternate route.

