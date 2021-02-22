Guelph police say that a female driver was punched and bitten in a road rage incident on Friday evening.

The woman was driving near Stephanie Drive and Rochelle Drive at 4:45 p.m., when police say another vehicle cut her off and forced her to stop.

Police allege that the man driving approached the woman’s vehicle and punched her in the eye. They say when she tried to grab onto the man to stop the assault, he then bit her wrist.

The two people did not know each other, according to police.

The woman sustained a black eye and was taken to Guelph General Hospital by police to be checked out.

The man was located at his home after the victim noted his licence plate.

A 19-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault and mischief under $5,000. He will appear in a Guelph court at a later day.