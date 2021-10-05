Female driver taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Hamilton collision
A female driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 6 and Concession Road 6 West at around 5:30 p.m.
“A southbound vehicle on Highway 6 collided in the intersection with a vehicle that was exiting Concession Road 6 West,” Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post on Twitter. “The vehicle that came out of Concession Road was struck on its driver's side.”
The female driver from the vehicle that was struck was trapped and had to be removed from her vehicle by firefighters. She was then taken to hospital by paramedics.
OPP later said her injuries are considered life-threatening.
Highway 6 is closed both ways between Safari Road and Concession Road 5 as police investigate the collision.
“Anyone with information or any witnesses to this crash, if they have not already spoken to police, are asked to call the Burlington OPP,” Schmidt said.
