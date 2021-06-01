Female motorcyclist dies, man critically injured in DVP motorcycle collision

A woman is dead and another man is in critical condition in hospital after a two-motorcycle collision in the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway late on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound DVP at Don Mills Road at 10:39 p.m. Monday night after two motorcycles collided.

A woman on one of the bikes suffered critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A man on one of the motorcycles suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, while a second man suffered serious injuries in the collision.

Toronto police say their collision reconstruction unit was at the scene for much of early Tuesday morning.

They had earlier said they were investigating reports of the motorcyclists were “speeding and cutting through lanes.”

The investigation is continuing and no charges have been laid.

City crews said the roadway could reopen before 5:30 a.m.