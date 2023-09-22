iHeartRadio

Female pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle north of Toronto


Police block Yonge Street at Royal Orchard Boulevard in Thornhill following a collision. (York Region traffic camera)

A female pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill Thursday evening.

The collision happened on Yonge Street between Royal Orchard Boulevard and Centre Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered serious injuries. There is no immediate word on her condition.

Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

That stretch of Yonge Street is closed in both directions for the investigation.

