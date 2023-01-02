Female struck in the head during Dartmouth robbery Sunday night: Halifax police
An investigation is ongoing after a male struck another individual from behind then stole money and personal items from her in Dartmouth Sunday night.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the scene of a robbery in the 0-100 block of Portland Street just before 9:30 p.m.
According to police, a female had been making a bank deposit when a male approached her from behind and struck her in the head with an object.
The male then took the deposit and personal items prior to fleeing the scene on foot.
Police say the victim was not able to describe the male at the time. She was transported to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information or video in relation to the incident are asked to contact Halifax police at 902-490-5020.
