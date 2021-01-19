Waterloo regional police say a female suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds after a disturbance in Cambridge on Monday evening.

Officers were called to Scott Road and Fisher Mills Road at around 6:20 p.m. The female was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and police say the male suspect fled the scene.

He's described as white, around 6'1" tall with a thin build. He was wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.