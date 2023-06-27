Female suspect sought in alleged robbery, assault at Barrie hotel

Police are investigating an alleged robbery and assault at a Barrie hotel.

According to Barrie police, the alleged incident happened Tuesday morning at the Quality Inn on Hart Drive.

Barrie Police Services Corporate Communications Coordinator Peter Leon says officers are looking to identify a female suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a man after the two had a "meeting, so to speak."

Leon said the man was being treated for a "serious" head injury.

"It does not appear to be life-threatening in nature at this point. I think the close proximity to a local hospital is certainly something that was beneficial, and the fact that County of Simcoe paramedics were able to be on the scene as quick as they were," Leon added.

Police are working with hotel staff to obtain video footage for a description of the suspect and to determine what happened.

On Tuesday afternoon, police updated the situation, saying the injured man had since been transferred to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.