Fentanyl bust in Wallaceburg leads to charges for five people

Chatham-Kent police have charged five people after seizing fentanyl, methamphetamine and lysergic acid in Wallaceburg.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit, Critical Incident Response Team and OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Bluewater Line on Saturday.

Police seized about $3,500 worth of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and lysergic acid. Three sawed-off firearms, ammunition, cell phones, digital scales and debit list were also seized.

Michael Nobel, 43, of Bluewater Line in Wallaceburg was arrested and charged with:

– Possession for the purposes of trafficking

– Drug possession (2 counts)

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)

– Failing to comply with his release conditions (3 counts)

He was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.

Nathaniel Smith, 41, of Walpole Island was arrested and charged with:

– Drug possession (3 counts)

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)

– Failing to comply with his release conditions (6 counts)

He was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.

Jessica Shipman, 41, of Walpole Island was arrested and charged with:

– Drug possession (2 counts)

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)

She was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.

Kevin Ebert, 31, of Walpole Island was arrested and charged with:

– Drug possession (2 counts)

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)

He was released pending a future court date of February 17, 2022.

Kelly Cast, 45 years, of Bluewater Line in Wallaceburg was arrested and charged with:

– Drug possession (2 counts)

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm (3 counts)

She was released pending a future court date of Feb. 17, 2022.