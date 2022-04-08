iHeartRadio

Fentanyl, cash seized in Sarnia, Ont. drug bust

Fentanyl and cash seized by Sarnia, Ont. police on April 7, 2022. (Sarnia Police)

Three Sarnia, Ont. residents are facing drug charges after police say a significant amount of fenatnyl was seized during a raid.

Officers executed a search warrant Thursday around 9:50 p.m. on Leopold Drive.

They recovered 119 grams fentanyl along with 21.7 grams of "raw” fenyanyl worth over $102,000 combined. Police also located a small amount of methamphetamine and $23,475 in cash.

A 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been charged with various offences.

All of the accused will appear in bail court on Friday.

