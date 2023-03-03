Fentanyl, guns seized on Blood Tribe during unlawful confinement investigation

Four men face unlawful confinement charges following an investigation by Blood Tribe police where drugs, guns and cash were seized.

Officers responded to a home on the First Nation on Thursday following a 911 call from someone saying they were being held against their will and that a shot had been fired.

Police made their way into the house and located the victim who, according to officials, had no visible injuries.

Several people were arrested on scene and officers, under a search warrant, seized:

56 grams of Fentanyl;

Two firearms;

Two replica firearms;

An undisclosed number of edged weapons;

Drug paraphernalia;

Crazy Indians Brotherhood vests and flags; and

An undisclosed amount of cash.

Four Blood Tribe members — 36-year-old Charles William Good Striker, 38-year-old Craig Cassidy Sweetgrass, 32-year-old Vernon Eagle Plume and 37-year-old Ross Gary Scout — were charged in connection with the investigation.

All four of the accused were charged with unlawful confinement and are scheduled to appear in Cardston provincial court this month.

Good Striker and Sweetgrass, who both face additional weapons-related charges, remain in custody ahead of their court dates, while Eagle Plume and Scout were released.