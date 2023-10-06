Fentanyl, meth, cocaine and weapons netted in Georgian Bluffs bust: OPP
Four people have been arrested on opioid-related charges in Georgian Bluffs.
In a coordinated effort between several Ontario Provincial Police units, a search warrant was executed at three homes on Highway 6 in Georgian Bluffs Thursday.
Police seized a significant quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, in addition to scales, cellular phones and prohibited devices.
"These arrests will have a great impact on the community. The Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit is committed to addressing the opioid crisis head-on and keeping our communities safe," said Det. Sgt. Jamie Blair.
The OPP has charged:
- A 38-year-old Georgian Bluffs man with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as possession of nunchucks.
- A 24-year-old Owen Sound woman with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as possession of nunchucks.
- A 21-year-old South Bruce Peninsula man with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.
- A 38-year-old South Bruce Peninsula man with possession of fentanyl.
All accused have future court dates.