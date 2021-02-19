A 52-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police seized $6,000 worth of drugs.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a residence in Chatham on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they seized about $6,000 worth of suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone tablets and methamphetamine. Digital scales, packaging material and cash were also seized.

Jeffrey Graham was arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and one count of drug possession. He was released pending a future court date of March 18, 2021.