Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized during bust at Drumheller hotel

Two Red Deer residents face drug trafficking charges following an investigation in Drumheller spurred by reports of suspicious activity at a hotel.

RCMP members responded to the hotel at around midnight on June 27 and arrested two suspected drug dealers.

A search of the pair and their vehicles resulted in the seizure of:

273 grams of fentanyl;

Seven grams of methamphetamine; and,

An imitation firearm.

A charge of possession of a controlled substance was laid against 53-year-old Daniel Mulder and 41-year-old Carrie Remington.

Both Mulder and Remington were released from custody ahead of their scheduled appearance in Drumheller provincial court on Aug. 19.