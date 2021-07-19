Fentanyl, prescription drugs seized from Brantford motel

Brantford police seized suspected fentanyl and other prescription drugs from a motel last week.

Officers performed a search warrant at the motel, located on Colborne Street, on July 15.

During the search, officials said they found 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, prescription drugs, a prohibited weapon and cash.

A 45-year-old Brantford man is facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was released with a future court date.