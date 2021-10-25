Fentanyl seizure 'largest on record' for Sarnia, Ont. police
Police in Sarnia, Ont. have made the largest fentanyl seizure on record.
According to a release, the Vice Unit had been investigating the alleged trafficking of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl from an address in the 600 block of Rayburne Ave.
On Friday, officers were granted a warrant for the residence and just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, entered the home and arrested two men.
During the search officers located the following:
- 594 grams of powdered fentanyl with a street value of $118,000
- 138 grams of cocaine with a street value of $15,180
- $14,730 in currency
According to police, also located were blenders that appeared to be used in the cutting process (mixing of fentanyl with other substances), which police say is cause for extreme concern, “Due to the fact that this attempt to produce dosages is not part of any sort of pharmaceutical process and thus there is potential for fatal dosages being created.”
An 18-year-old man and 20-year-old man, both from Sarnia have been arrested.
Police say the 18 year old was also wanted on outstanding warrants in London, Windsor and Hamilton.
