Fentanyl trafficking investigation sees 3 people charged in Weyburn
A traffic stop and search of a home led to the arrest of three people in Weyburn for drug trafficking, according to local police.
On June 29, officers with the Weyburn Police Service (WPS) including tactical support, stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver and two passengers, a WPS news release read.
A search warrant was also executed on a home in Weyburn that was associated with the three people arrested.
As a result of the investigation, two men and a woman face charges of trafficking fentanyl and possession of the proceeds of crime, the release read.
One of the men and the woman also face a charge of possession of a weapon.
All three of the accused are set to make their first court appearance in Weyburn provincial court at a later date, according to police.
