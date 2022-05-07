Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday

Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., members of Amherst Fire responded to the scene where it was believed some residents of the home were still inside.

Upon arrival, crews say all four people were found outside the home, two of which have been transported to a hospital near Upper Napaan, N.S., to be treated for injuries.

Fire crews from Springhill and Truemanville, N.S., also attended the scene as the fire continued to grow.

"Firefighters appeared to have the fire knocked down by about 9:30 a.m., though they were still looking for hot spots an hour later," said Tom McCoag, Town of Amherst corporate communications officer.

Highway 2 near Fenwick, N.S., was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.

No crew members were injured during the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.