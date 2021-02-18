A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in will open in Fergus on Friday at the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said the clinic will be able to administer 500 doses per day to start for eligible high-risk groups.

WDG Public Health officials said the public is only available to long-term and retirement home essential caregivers and health-care workers with approved appointments at this time.

Members of the general public can't use the clinic right now.

Once supply allows, officials plan to administer 5,000 doses per day to the general public.

They also said there are mobile clinics planned to bring the vaccine to Wellington County.