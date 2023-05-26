Fergus healthcare industry retiree celebrates lottery win

A retired healthcare industry worker from Fergus is $100,000 richer after matching a series of numbers on Encore.

Catherine Sweeney says she is an occasional lottery player.

"I usually check tickets on the OLG App but this time I checked while at the gas station. I was jumping up and down when I realized I won big,” she said in a release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Sweeney matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order in the April 7 LOTTO MAX draw.

"It's unreal," she said. "My daughter was there to experience the win with me."

Sweeney says she already had a family trip planned, but it will be more enjoyable now.

"This win will make things so much easier."