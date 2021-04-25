Fergus, Ont. businesses start knitting initiative in support of LBGTQ+ community

The owners of String Theory Yarn Shop and Fergus Yarn Co. have teamed up for an initiative to help knit together support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The businesses in Fergus, Ont. are looking to bring people together with the Rainbow Love Shawl Kit initiative.

“Everybody is a little bit isolated and I just wanted to do something positive for the community and help raise awareness,” said Miranda Holmes, owner of String Theory. “That’s why we’re donating to Guelph Pride.”

The stores are providing participants with the first kit in a series that will going to making a Pride shawl, with 25 per cent of each kit sold going to support local programming.

“It really means everything to us,” said Bella Harris, co-chair of Guelph Pride. “We really rely on donations, fundraisers, and community support to make all of our events happen.”

The yarn in each kit is hand-dyed and makes each shawl unique.

Holmes and Andrea Leising, the owner of Fergus Yarn Co., have seem an overwhelmingly positive response to the initiative in just its first few weeks of existence. They’re also getting inquiries about kids from all across Ontario.

“I’ve had people from all over the world actually comment and share our little posts about what we’re doing and how we’re trying to help,” said Leising. “It’s just really exciting.”

The duo are hoping the shawls can help support Pride month celebrations, regardless if they’re virtual or in person.

“We really want to put the push on for the end of this month and for May so that people have the opportunity to make the kids and wear the shawls in time for Pride,” said Holmes.

They’re also looking to add non-binary and Trans shawl kits as well, with 25 per cent of the proceeds going to OK2BEME, a suppor service for LGBTQ+ kids and teens in Waterloo Region.