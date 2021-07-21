Ferrari catches fire in parking lot outside Cattle Baron restaurant

There's fast and furious, and then there's a vintage Ferrari on fire.

That's what a few Calgary fire fighters discovered after completing a training exercise at Midnapore Fire Station 26 on Midpark Way S.E. Wednesday afternoon.

Across the street in a parking lot near the Cattle Baron restaurant, a 1972 Ferrari 'Dino' valued at $500,000 was on fire.

The owner of the vehicle was apparently dining inside the Cattle Baron, while his Ferrari burned.

A firefighter grabbed a hose, dragged it across the parking lot, and sprayed down the classic car, extinguishing it quickly.

According to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, the vehicle's longtime owner just had the vehicle restored in California, and was taking it out for a spin for the first time since its restoration.

He was said to be 'disappointed' by the incident, and said he intends to send it back to California on a flatbed.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the pricey blaze, but the spokesperson said it appeared to have originated inside the car and was possibly electrical in nature.

No one was injured.