Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc wins F1 Australian GP
A grand prix billed as a showdown between Leclerc's Ferrari and the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished with the Monaco driver as a one-sided winner.
-
Ottawa eyes green bins in all apartment, condominium buildingsCity staff are recommending the city expand the organic waste recycling program to all multi-unit residential properties, in a bid to increase waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Waste Facility Landfill.
-
-
Spring market brings over 60 local businesses togetherShoppers lined out the door to browse through dozens of local vendors Sunday at Made in YEG Market.
-
Fire crews douse fire at abandoned downtown buildingFirefighters responded to a fire downtown Sunday evening at an abandoned building.
-
Jets keep slim playoff hopes alive with 4-3 win over SenatorsNikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists Sunday night in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
-
Do you know what to do if a tsunami hits B.C.? The province's annual reminder to be preparedTsunami preparedness week is underway in B.C., and the province says one of the most crucial things to know in advance is the difference between a watch, an advisory, and a warning.
-
'Russians go home': Edmonton rally stages flash Ukraine death mobAs the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, Edmontonians took to Whyte Avenue to continue standing in solidarity with the war-torn country.
-
‘There’s nothing like it’: Beloved Vancouver brunch spot closes after 25 yearsA beloved East Vancouver brunch spot is closing after 25 years, and locals lined up for one last time this weekend.
-
'I thought I just wasn't capable': Edmontonian helps keep homes clean for those with disabilitiesKeeping up with chores around the house can be a challenge, but for people living with disabilities or mental illness, it can be nearly impossible.