Ferrari impounded after driver clocked at nearly double the speed limit near SkyTrain station

The driver of a luxury car was slapped with a ticket for excessive speed after whizzing by a SkyTrain station in Burnaby, police say.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, a Ferrari driver was caught doing nearly double the speed limit not far from Lake City Station.

The driver of the 12-year-old Ferrari California was clocked at a speed of 133 km/h on Thursday morning, according to MVTP. This was as they passed through a 70 km/h zone about 300 metres from a crosswalk leading to the station.

Police said the driver was caught by the force's Targeted Mobile Enforcement Team, which had set up on Lougheed Highway near Lake City Way.

As a result, the car was towed to an impound lot where it will sit for seven days, and the driver was given a $368 fine for excessive speed.

If convicted, the driver will also have to pay a driver risk premium for a period of three years. This is on top of their regular insurance rate.

Note to self...Don't excessively speed the day you buy your Ferrari. Just another way of provided safety to riders walking to the Lake City SkyTrain Station. This was 300 meters from the crosswalk to the station on Lougheed Highway. pic.twitter.com/Nr2VDyJQ76