Ferries between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island cancelled due to wind warning

A wind warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada has prompted BC Ferries to cancel some Monday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.

The weather agency warned residents of Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands of strong winds that could cause damage on Monday evening.

It says a frontal system will bring southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h to the region. It adds the wind will ease before midnight.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” the weather warning reads.

As a result, the ferry service has cancelled the following sailings:

12 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

7 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

9 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

In addition, the 8:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. sailings between Tsawassen and Nanaimo were cancelled later Monday afternoon, as well as the 8:45 and 10:10 p.m. sailings between Horeshoe Bay and Nanaimo.

BC Ferries also cancelled sailings between Comox and Powell River, Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast and some Gulf Island routes due to forecasted conditions in the Strait of Georgia.

More information on ferry cancellations can be found on the BC Ferries website.