iHeartRadio

Ferry between N.S., P.E.I. interrupted one day after service resumes


The MV Confederation ferry pictured June 20, 2023. (CTV Atlantic/Jack Morse)

One day after the ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed, it has been cancelled again.

Northumberland Ferries announced Sunday that service had been cancelled because of a technical issue.

The 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ferry crossings from Wood Island, along with the 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. crossing from Caribou were called off.

The vital link between the two Maritime provinces was shut down for two weeks, beginning June 16, after a mechanical issue stopped the ship from sailing.

Northumberland Ferries announced all crossings for Monday July 3rd are cancelled due to the continuing technical issue. 

12