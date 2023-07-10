Ferry between P.E.I., N.S. to resume after vessel pulled during peak tourism season

The company operating the ferry between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia says service is set to resume Monday after the vessel was pulled from the water twice since mid-June.

Northumberland Ferries said in a news release the mechanical issue plaguing the MV Confederation was resolved over the weekend.

The vessel was removed from the water most recently on July 2, leaving the Confederation Bridge as the Island's only link to the mainland during the peak tourism season.

Mark Wilson, senior vice-president of Northumberland Ferries, says the problem involved a drive connection coupling between the starboard main engine and the central propulsion gearbox.

He says a new part was assembled and shipped from Europe and that the MV Confederation is ready to resume service with the first sailing out of Wood Islands, P.E.I., scheduled for 3 p.m.

He says a second ferry -- MV Saaremaa 1 -- is expected to enter service July 15 alongside the MV Confederation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.