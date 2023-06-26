Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says

A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, according to a municipal councillor.

“The market study has been done, the design study has been done,” said Tim Outhit, Bedford-Wentworth councillor.

But this has been said before.

Back in 2021, it was thought the ferries could be in the water in three years. That timeline was put on hold.

“At that time we were still investigating rail, which would have serviced a lot more community and would have serviced all the growth that we’re seeing down in Hants and Colchester and these areas where people are coming into the HRM [Halifax Regional Municipality],” Outhit says.

Deals with Via Rail and CN that own the tracks couldn’t be reached, forcing the rail dream off the tracks. Focus again turned back to the water.

Commitments have been received from the federal and provincial governments for a fast ferry that would run from Bedford to downtown Halifax and back.

“It’s a lot of money, it’s $260 million,” said Waye Mason, chair of Halifax Regional Municipality’s Transportation Standing Committee.

The design calls for electric catamaran-style ferries that carry 150 passengers and make the run in 20 minutes, depending on the weather.

The plan fits the city’s climate and goals to cut carbon emissions.

“We’re projecting we’re going to grow to be one million people by 2070,” Mason said of the municipality.

“We need to find new ways to move people around, so we have the harbour right there and we can get a lot of people off the Bedford highway,” Mason said.

It’s a popular idea for residents who face unpredictable commutes into the downtown core.

“I hate driving in the city. I really do not like to drive in the city,” local resident Jane Corbin said.

“I’m all for it. I think it’s a great idea, I think it’s something that has been a long time coming,” said another local resident, Samantha Hines.

Mason said the most expensive part of this potential project would not be the ferries, instead the greatest costs would come from the creation of new ferry terminals equipped with the necessary charging equipment.

Catamaran ferries can’t dock where the slow ferries travelling between Halifax and Dartmouth dock.

The city expects to hear in the fall if the province and federal government are supporting this project.

Tim Outhit said the city needs help from Nova Scotia and Ottawa with this project because it is too costly to tackle on its own. Without help, the ferry project would be dead in the water.

If support comes through, the hope is to have the fast ferries running by 2027.

