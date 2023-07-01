Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed

Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on July 1.

Trips between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., were cancelled in mid-June due to a mechanical issue with the service's sole vessel, the MV Confederation.

Mark Wilson, the senior vice-president of Northumberland Ferries, says the vessel has been cleared for safe return to service now that a replacement part has been delivered, installed and tested.

The service's other vessel, the MV Holiday Island, was removed permanently last July after a fire in its engine room forced about 230 passengers off the ship near the Wood Islands terminal.

Northumberland Ferries says another ferry, the MV Saaremaa 1, is currently in drydock in Quebec but is expected to arrive in P.E.I. in early July and enter service by July 15 for peak season.

The company says service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will resume with four daily round trips until the MV Saaremaa 1 is able to join the mix.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and all those affected by the out-of-service period over the past two weeks," Northumberland Ferries said in a statement.

"We look forward to resuming this important service in time for Canada Day weekend."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.