Festival du Voyageur looking for hundreds of volunteers
Festival du Voyageur is set to return to St. Boniface in February; however, the event is looking for some help to bring the festival to life.
Organizers are looking for more than 300 volunteers to help with the first full-scale festival since the start of the pandemic.
According to a spokesperson for Festival du Voyageur, volunteers help with the event’s activities, programming, ticketing, and safety. Some of the volunteer positions that are still available include ambassadors, fire attendants, bartenders, cashiers, parking attendants, activity assistants, and ticket scanners.
Those who volunteer for the festival will receive a number of benefits, such as festival tickets, meals while on shift, flexible scheduling, and a Festival du Voyageur souvenir.
Those who are interested in helping out can get more information online.
Festival du Voyageur begins on Feb. 17, and will feature 10 days of entertainment, including live music and snow sculptures.
