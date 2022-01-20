Festival du Voyageur to hold hybrid in-person and virtual event

Festival du Voyageur is returning for its 53rd season, and this time the event is expected to be a hybrid in-person and virtual format.

On Thursday, the festival announced it is planning a number of events and performances by local artists.

This year, attendees will be able to head to the Parc du Voyageur for outdoor activities, including a historical interpretation at Fort Gibraltar, a children’s playground, horse sleigh rides, and snowshoeing. Festival goers will also be able to enjoy maple taffy and music from a mobile concert trailer called the ‘Boîte à chansons.’

The Relais du Voyageur will also be returning to the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain (CCFM) with daily and nightly weekend in-person and virtual performances. A selection of these performances will be available for online viewing for those at home.

Darrel Nadeau, executive director of the festival, said the festival is paddling forward “like the Voyageurs did in troubled waters.”

“Festival enthusiasts have a desire to be back at the Parc du Voyageur to celebrate once again, to danse and be festive,” Nadeau said in a news release.

“We owe it to them to remain optimistic regarding programming for Festival 2022 and have planned over 50 performances, outdoor activities and various ways to celebrate from home.”

The organizers of the festival said they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adapt to any potential changes to public health restrictions. They noted they are committed to creating a safe environment for those who attend Festival du Voyageur.

Tickets for events at Parc du Voyageur and CCFM will go on sale in February in accordance with public health restrictions.

Festival du Voyageur is set to take place from Feb. 18 to 27.

More information on this year’s event can be found online.