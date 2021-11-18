'Festival of Trees' in Renfrew County aims to raise thousands for local youth

Those looking for a uniquely decorated Christmas tree will have the chance to bid for one this Saturday evening.

The Renfrew County Child Poverty Action Network is holding their ninth annual Festival of Trees Snowflake Soiree on Nov. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The virtual event includes a concert featuring local talent, and an auction to purchase one of the 25 hand-decorated Christmas trees. There are also 25 uniquely-decorated wreaths up for auction.

CPAN relies entirely on grants, donations, and fundraisers to operate. Festival of Trees committee member Noella Stevens says the proceeds raised from tickets sale for the event, as well as auction bids, will go towards youth in need in Renfrew County.

"The money goes to help children with the snowsuit fund," Stevens tells CTV News. "We don't want any children going cold in the winter; so that's snowsuits, boots, mitts, all those kinds of things. And also tools for schools, which helps them with their backpacks and even shoes and stuff that they need for school."

Stevens says despite the event remaining virtual again for another year due to the pandemic, organizers are aiming to top 2020's donation mark of more than $47,000.

The trees and wreaths up for auction are currently on display at the Pembroke West End Mall, in the old Brick location.

Single tickets for the event start at $75 or tickets for just the online concert at $40. Tickets are available at http://www.festivaloftreescpan.ca/.