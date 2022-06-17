Festival season kicks-off in London, Ont. with return of the Children’s Festival after a three-year hiatus

The sounds of laughter were heard throughout Victoria Park as the first Children’s Festival in three years kicked off Friday.

“Yeah, I was really missing this. I did this like three years ago, this kid's Expo. I had a really fun time, so I’m glad,” said Anne, while friend Ciya added, “I’ve never been before.”

Ron Lee who brought his three grandchildren said it’s nice to get back to the things they’ve enjoyed before the pandemic.

“It’s just great to get outside and just see different people and different things,” Lee said.

For many kids, this is their first experience at a festival, like Joan Bellefeuille, who was bringing her daughter and granddaughter to the festival

“My daughter and I have been missing out for my granddaughter. Like since she was born, couldn't do anything. Couldn't take her anywhere. So she's never seen any of this before,” she said.

Not only are people excited to be back at the park for festival season, but vendors have also been waiting for this for two years.

“I’m incredibly excited I couldn't ask for more to actually be out in to see everyone again,” said Marcus Hawk of the Ice Box.

And for festival organizers, who are putting the finishing touches on their planned weekends next month, they are liking the vibe.

“It's absolutely amazing. You know, I always said at the beginning of the pandemic, the two things I missed the most were live music and hugs. And I know we'll get lots of that at all the festivals,” said Darin Addison, the Festival Manager for the Home County Music and Art Festival.

The Children’s festival runs until Sunday. Sunfest and Home County music festival will be taking over the park in July with plenty more events planned over the summer.