Festival showcases the best of local African community

Edmontonians in Central McDougall were treated to a taste of diverse African cultures on Saturday.

The Afrika Day festival celebrated Africans and people of African descent from all over the world

While Afrika Day falls on May 25, Nunu Deselgne, co-owner of Habesha African Market, said celebrations were moved to Saturday to ensure more people could participate.

For Deselgne, this year's festivities were even more special due to the pandemic.

"(It's) a nice way to open since we didn't have any events happening due to COVID over the past few years," she told CTV News Edmonton.

The event featured local vendors, African dance lessons, live music, an Ethiopian coffee ceremony, and a soccer lesson hosted by FC Edmonton.

"We have a beautiful culture. I am so proud of my culture and this gives us a chance to show off where we come from and what we are about," Deselgne said.